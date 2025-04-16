Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life: Episode 80: SpaceWERX - Partnering to Accelerate our Future in Space

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Audio by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    On this episode of Lab Life, we're joined by the Director of SpaceWERX Arthur Grijalva to discuss the importance of investing in low Earth orbit technologies, partnering with academia and industry and above all else, how the team is already shaping the United States Air and Space Force's future in the stars.

    Podcast
    Partnerships
    space technology
    Lab Life
    AFResearchLab
    SpaceWERX

