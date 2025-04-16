Lab Life: Episode 80: SpaceWERX - Partnering to Accelerate our Future in Space

On this episode of Lab Life, we're joined by the Director of SpaceWERX Arthur Grijalva to discuss the importance of investing in low Earth orbit technologies, partnering with academia and industry and above all else, how the team is already shaping the United States Air and Space Force's future in the stars.