AFN Naples Radio News- Marathi Logistics Support Center And Darmstadt 80th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85965" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

250416-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April, 16 2025) Radio news highlighting the new Logistics Support Center at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece and the ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the city of Darmstadt in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)