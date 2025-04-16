Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- Marathi Logistics Support Center And Darmstadt 80th Anniversary

    AFN Naples Radio News- Marathi Logistics Support Center And Darmstadt 80th Anniversary

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250416-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April, 16 2025) Radio news highlighting the new Logistics Support Center at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece and the ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the city of Darmstadt in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 07:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85965
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    NSA Naples
    80th Anniversary
    Darmstadt
    NATO Marathi Pier Complex
    Marathi Logistics Support Center

