AFN Naples Radio News- Marathi Logistics Support Center And Darmstadt 80th Anniversary

250416-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April, 16 2025) Radio news highlighting the new Logistics Support Center at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece and the ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the city of Darmstadt in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
