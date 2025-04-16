Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio Bit – Game Time: 2025 Releases

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.17.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250417-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 17, 2024) Radio bit highlighting video games to be released in 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 06:42
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85955
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110931905.mp3
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Bit – Game Time: 2025 Releases, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS

    AFN Naples
    AFN
    Naples
    Game time

