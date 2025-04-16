Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - UMGC Math Tutoring and ACS Lending Closet

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.17.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on tutoring classes offered by University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) Europe with Jacqueline Brunson, UMGC Europe regional director, and the Army Community Service lending closet with Cezar Dazigan, Relocation Readiness Referral Program manager, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 17, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 05:09
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Germany
    tutor
    math
    KMC
    UMGC

