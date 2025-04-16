This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on tutoring classes offered by University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) Europe with Jacqueline Brunson, UMGC Europe regional director, and the Army Community Service lending closet with Cezar Dazigan, Relocation Readiness Referral Program manager, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 17, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 05:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85953
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110931850.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - UMGC Math Tutoring and ACS Lending Closet, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.