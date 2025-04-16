Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Single Soldier Day

    Radio Spot - Single Soldier Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    Audio by Airman Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot for the Single Soldier Day event held by Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 17, 2025, to May 9, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 05:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85951
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110931800.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Single Soldier Day, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Smith Barracks
    Army MWR
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldier
    Single Soldier Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download