A 15-second radio spot for the Single Soldier Day event held by Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 17, 2025, to May 9, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 05:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85951
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110931800.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Single Soldier Day, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.