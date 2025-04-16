Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and Commissary Volunteer Opportunities

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    McKenna Collette, a Landstuhl Elementary School student, shares her experience as a military child in honor of Month of the Military Child on April 16, 2025. Meanwhile, Michael Russ, Defense Commissary Agency senior human resource manager, speaks about the volunteer opportunities available at the commissary on April 16, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

