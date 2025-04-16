McKenna Collette, a Landstuhl Elementary School student, shares her experience as a military child in honor of Month of the Military Child on April 16, 2025. Meanwhile, Michael Russ, Defense Commissary Agency senior human resource manager, speaks about the volunteer opportunities available at the commissary on April 16, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 03:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85950
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110931772.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and Commissary Volunteer Opportunities, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.