KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and Commissary Volunteer Opportunities

McKenna Collette, a Landstuhl Elementary School student, shares her experience as a military child in honor of Month of the Military Child on April 16, 2025. Meanwhile, Michael Russ, Defense Commissary Agency senior human resource manager, speaks about the volunteer opportunities available at the commissary on April 16, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)