250417-N-JC401-1001
The National Technical Honor Society held their first induction ceremony April 10 at EJ King middle high school with a speech from the NTHS president Luke Danjanic. On April 9th, Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of US forces in the Pacific, addressed the potential consequences of a conflict with China over Taiwan at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 02:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85948
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110931752.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 17APR25: National Technical Honor Society + Admiral Paparo, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.