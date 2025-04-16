Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 17APR25: National Technical Honor Society + Admiral Paparo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    250417-N-JC401-1001
    The National Technical Honor Society held their first induction ceremony April 10 at EJ King middle high school with a speech from the NTHS president Luke Danjanic. On April 9th, Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of US forces in the Pacific, addressed the potential consequences of a conflict with China over Taiwan at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Julia Brockman)

