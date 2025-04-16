Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 17APR25: Language Bonus + MNCC

    NEWSCAST 17APR25: Language Bonus + MNCC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    The new NAVADMIN 085/25, gives Sailors the opportunity to earn one-time bonuses if they pass a language proficiency test in one of fifteen designated languages, the NAVADMIN was released on April 14, 2025. Rear Admiral Stuart Satterwhite, Commander of MyNavy Career Center, visited and spoke with Command Pay and Personnel Administrators and command triads at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, on April 16, 2025. The American Forces network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 02:30
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85947
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110931657.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 17APR25: Language Bonus + MNCC, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn
    CFAS
    NAVADMIN
    MYNAVY Career Center (MNCC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download