NEWSCAST 17APR25: Language Bonus + MNCC

The new NAVADMIN 085/25, gives Sailors the opportunity to earn one-time bonuses if they pass a language proficiency test in one of fifteen designated languages, the NAVADMIN was released on April 14, 2025. Rear Admiral Stuart Satterwhite, Commander of MyNavy Career Center, visited and spoke with Command Pay and Personnel Administrators and command triads at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, on April 16, 2025. The American Forces network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 02:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85947
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110931657.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
