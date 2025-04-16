NEWSCAST 17APR25: Language Bonus + MNCC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85947" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The new NAVADMIN 085/25, gives Sailors the opportunity to earn one-time bonuses if they pass a language proficiency test in one of fifteen designated languages, the NAVADMIN was released on April 14, 2025. Rear Admiral Stuart Satterwhite, Commander of MyNavy Career Center, visited and spoke with Command Pay and Personnel Administrators and command triads at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, on April 16, 2025. The American Forces network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)