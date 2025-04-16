NEWSCAST 10APR2025 - USNCC and Founding Day

250410-N-GG032-1002 Sasebo, Japan

Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado visited Sasebo to talk about the United States Naval Community College to Sailors and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton talking about the 123rd Founding Day for the city of Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)