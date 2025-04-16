250410-N-GG032-1002 Sasebo, Japan
Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado visited Sasebo to talk about the United States Naval Community College to Sailors and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton talking about the 123rd Founding Day for the city of Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 01:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85945
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110931533.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 10APR2025 - USNCC and Founding Day, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.