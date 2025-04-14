Sgt. Maj. Victor C. Carambot and Master Sgt. Shane R. Payne join the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss their experiences with the care of Soldiers and how you can foster an environment of understanding and trust to carry forward a legacy of exceptional leadership in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 14:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85937
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110930417.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 81 - Be Present and Show Genuine Care, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
