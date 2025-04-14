NCO Journal Podcast Episode 81 - Be Present and Show Genuine Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85937" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Maj. Victor C. Carambot and Master Sgt. Shane R. Payne join the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss their experiences with the care of Soldiers and how you can foster an environment of understanding and trust to carry forward a legacy of exceptional leadership in the Army.