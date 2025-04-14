Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 81 - Be Present and Show Genuine Care

    03.26.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. Maj. Victor C. Carambot and Master Sgt. Shane R. Payne join the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss their experiences with the care of Soldiers and how you can foster an environment of understanding and trust to carry forward a legacy of exceptional leadership in the Army.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 14:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Leadership
    NCO
    Army
    Soldier Care
    NCOLCOE

