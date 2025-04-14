The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 7: U.S. Army Dental Recruiting Integration Officer Feat. MAJ Brandon Jones

Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medicine Opportunities. This is Episode 7: Dental Recruiting Integration Officer Featuring MAJ Brandon Jones who is here to talk about in career in the U.S. Army Dental Corps. This episode kicks off with the first time I found out who MAJ Jones was and what he did in the U.S. Army. One morning I attended a brief at the Medical and Chaplain Recruiting Brigade where MAJ Jones was recognized by Major General Johnny Davis for winning the plank off competition during morning PT. We later transition and discuss life growing up in a very diverse area in Chicago, Illinois, experiencing The Taste of Chicago and growing up a Michael Jordan/Chicago Bulls fan. MAJ Jones and I later talk about him attending college at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and receiving a Bachelors in Sociology. MAJ Jones then begins to detail how he had always had a passion for working as a dentist along with having the opportunity to train/work alongside his family Dentist growing up. After receiving his Sociology degree MAJ Jones would next join the Individual Ready Reserves where he was prepared if called upon. While in the Individual Ready Reserves, MAJ Jones would attend Marquette University School of Dentistry where he would obtain his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. MAJ Jones gives listeners insight on the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP), how it was beneficial for him while in college and ways students can take advantage of the program. We would also take about life in the U.S. Army Dental Corps from being stationed at the Fort Bliss Dental Command, attending the 2-year Advanced Education General Dentistry program at Fort Hood, being assigned to Fort Sill DENTAC as a 63B Comprehensive Dentist, and deploying to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel . We close out talking about MAJ Jones' current job as the Dental Recruiting Intergration Officer, speaking and spreading his wealth of knowledge to students who are in a position he was once in, along with his next up and coming mission as he moves on to new opportunities. Press play and listen to the story of Dental Recruiting Integration Officer, MAJ Brandon Jones.





