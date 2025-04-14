he AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 11: Medical Recruiting Brigade Intergration Officer Feat. LTC Mary Alice Noel

Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medicine Opportunities. This is Episode 11 Medical Recruiting Brigade Integration Officer Feat. LTC Mary Noel. Thanks for listening to episode 10 with CH Kazarovich I hope you all enjoyed that episode.





On this episode the new LTC Noel stopped in and sat down with us to talk about Army medicine, medical recruiting, and being the new Recruiting Integration Officer at the Medical Recruiting Brigade. To start off the episode LTC Noel talks about her recent visit to the University of Louisville’s School of Medicine where she had the opportunity to chat with students about her experience as an Army Doctor. LTC Noel gave us a brief backstory of growing up and know from her childhood years that she wanted to be a doctor someday.





While in high school LTC noel was very active in school from academics to athletics and would find herself preparing to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point. LTC Noel would later earn her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Uniformed Services University in 2012 then went on to do residency training at Martin Army Hospital at Fort Moore, GA.





LTC Noel talks more about her journey and her current role as the Recruiting Intergration Office for the Medical Recruiting Brigade at Fort Knox, KY, what role she plays and what she likes to do with family once she is not in uniform.





Press play and listen to LTC Noel talk about her joruney in the U.S. Army and her new role at the Recruiting Intergration Officer at the Medical Recruiting Brigade.





