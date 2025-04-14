The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 10: U.S. Army Human Resources Command Chaplain Feat. CH Stuart Kazarovich

Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medicine Opportunities. This is Episode 10 U.S. Army Human Resources Command Chaplain Feat. CH Stuart Kazarovich.



The AMEDD Effect sat down with CH Kazarovich for an in depth conversation about his path to becoming a Chaplain in the United States Army. But, before we got into his Army career we had to get to know CH Kazarovich as a young man growing up and finding his calling as a spiritual advisor. This episode begins with CH Kazarovich giving us the background information on his name and what it means. From there we get into the conversation on what in life sparked the Chaplains interest in mbecoming a mininster and how he got into serving the community.





From there CH Kazarovich talks about always wanting to be a Soldier and takes us back to a time where he was struggling on if he wanted stay where he was or join the Army. Juggjling this decision CH Kazarovich put the military on the back burner and took a different route. CH Kazarovich would eventually begin to attend class at Moody Bible Institute and preaching at the Cleveland Rescue Mission. After spending time ar Moody Bible Institue CH Kazarovich relocated to Tennessee Temple University where hebegan theological training, met his wife, and learned about Military Chaplaincy from Dr. Billy Baugham. While at Tennessee Temple University he would receive his Bachelor of Arts Pastoral Studies and Evangelical Association Graduate Teacher Diploma.





Upon completing studies at Tennessee Temple University CH Kazarovich attended Calvary Baptist Theological Seminary in Lansdale, PA where he started your Master of Divinity education and then Temple Baptist Seminary in Chattanooga, TN where he received his Master of Divinity Degree. It wouldn't be until 2000-2001 while the pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Colorado when he would complete his Doctorate degree and pursue a career as a Military Chaplain.





CH Kazarovich also explains the obstacles the went through when he tried to join the Navy as a Chaplain and how he almost gave up on the idea until meeting Chaplain Wayne Keast and having a conversation about U.S. Army Chaplaincy. In 2005 CH Kazarovich would attend Chaplain Officer Basic Training at Fort Jackson. We talk about deploying as a Chaplain and helping Soldiers with spiritual advice while abroad in the field to provding pastoral care on various miliarty installations and now being the Chaplain for the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.





Press play and listen to CH Kazarovich talk about his joruney as a spiritual advisor in the U.S. Army.





