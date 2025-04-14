Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 9: Perioperative Nursing Feat. CPT Donna Weakley

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Audio by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medicine Opportunities. This is Episode 9: Perioperative Nursing Feat. CPT Donna Weakley who is here to talk about her role as the Assistant Operations Officer at Medical and Chaplain Recruiting Brigade and life as a Perioperative Nurse.

    To start episode 9 off CPT Weakley describes her life growing up in New Jersey for the early portion of her life and later moving to Nashville, TN. Growing up in a single parent household CPT Weakley’s mother was determined to ensure she was given the best education and opportunities possible and when the opportunity presented itself, her mother stood by her word. In high school CPT Weakley, a part of the JROTC program and after the 9/11 attacks she felt an immense sense of duty to our country and a desire to make a difference and decided to make a career out of the U.S. Army. Upon graduating from high school CPT Weakley would enlist in the U.S. Army where her journey would begin. It wasn’t until a conversation with her grandmother about health is when CPT Weakley decided to join the healthcare field.

    Once CPT Weakley’s mind was made up, she would begin her journey in the Army Nurse Corps where she would later become a Perioperative Nurse. CPT Weakley also discussed being active in the U.S. Army and being afforded the opportunity to work at the University of Louisville Hospital.

    In closing CPT Weakley and I discuss her being back in college at the University of Louisville, plans for her future in Army Medicine, future goals after retirement, and information to future medical professionals in the U.S. Army. Press play now and listen to the story of CPT Donna Weakley

    For more information visit the following websites:

    www.goarmy.com/amedd
    www.goarmy.com/hpsp
    www.goarmy.com/chaplain

    Follow us on Social Media:

    IG: @3rdmrb:

    @theameddeffect
    @nccrteam

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 13:14
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85933
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110930201.mp3
    Length: 00:51:50
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

