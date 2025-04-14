Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 8: Medical Corps: Pediatric Intensivist Feat. MAJ Katie Neumayer

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Audio by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medicine Opportunities. This is Episode 8: Pediatric Intensivist Feat. MAJ Katie Neumayer Featuring MAJ Katie Neumayer who is here to talk about her role as a RIO, being a Health Professions Scholarship Program recipient, along with working in the Army as a Pediatric Intensivist. MAJ Neumayer and I dove into this conversation talking about life growing in Colorado, her favorite hiking trail, and places tourist should visit when they come to the state. After getting some background information on MAJ Neumayer growing up, we began talking about life post high school. MAJ Neumayer talks about leaving home and moving to the Illinois to attend Lake Forrest College on an athletic scholarship and to pursue a career in the medical field. MAJ Neumayer discusses how she learned about the U.S Army's Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) and how excited she was when she learned about the benefits and opportunities to serve the country and follow her dreams to work in pediatrics. MAJ Neumayer details leaving from college and returning home to attend Rocky Vista University School of Osteopathic Medicine for medical school and how it prepared her for residency training at Madigan Army Medical Center. MAJ Neumayer then talked about the importance of going back to colleges and universities to talk/inform medical students about Army opportunities. We close out this episode with MAJ Neumayer giving advice to medical students, what her plans are for the future, and her hobbies once outside of the uniform. Press play now and listen to the story of Medical Recruiting Integration Officer MAJ Katie Neumayer.


    For more information visit the following websites: www.goarmy.com/amedd www.goarmy.com/hpsp www.goarmy.com/chaplain Follow us on Social Media: IG: @3rdmrb:


    • @theameddeffect

    • @nccrteam


    Facebook:


    • (3rd MRB) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/3rd.MRB)

    • (North Central Chaplain Recruiting, Chicago, IL) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NCCRTEAM/)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 13:14
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85932
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110930199.mp3
    Length: 00:45:04
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 8: Medical Corps: Pediatric Intensivist Feat. MAJ Katie Neumayer, by Willie Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Doctor
    RIO
    Medical recruiting
    Pediatric Intensivist
    Medical RIO

