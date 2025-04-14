The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 8: Medical Corps: Pediatric Intensivist Feat. MAJ Katie Neumayer

Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medicine Opportunities. This is Episode 8: Pediatric Intensivist Feat. MAJ Katie Neumayer Featuring MAJ Katie Neumayer who is here to talk about her role as a RIO, being a Health Professions Scholarship Program recipient, along with working in the Army as a Pediatric Intensivist. MAJ Neumayer and I dove into this conversation talking about life growing in Colorado, her favorite hiking trail, and places tourist should visit when they come to the state. After getting some background information on MAJ Neumayer growing up, we began talking about life post high school. MAJ Neumayer talks about leaving home and moving to the Illinois to attend Lake Forrest College on an athletic scholarship and to pursue a career in the medical field. MAJ Neumayer discusses how she learned about the U.S Army's Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) and how excited she was when she learned about the benefits and opportunities to serve the country and follow her dreams to work in pediatrics. MAJ Neumayer details leaving from college and returning home to attend Rocky Vista University School of Osteopathic Medicine for medical school and how it prepared her for residency training at Madigan Army Medical Center. MAJ Neumayer then talked about the importance of going back to colleges and universities to talk/inform medical students about Army opportunities. We close out this episode with MAJ Neumayer giving advice to medical students, what her plans are for the future, and her hobbies once outside of the uniform. Press play now and listen to the story of Medical Recruiting Integration Officer MAJ Katie Neumayer.





