The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 6: U.S. Army Dental Corps Feat. Dental Recruiting Intergration Officer, MAJ Phillip Buckler

Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medicine Opportunities.



This is Episode 6: U.S. Army Dental Corps Feat. Dental Recruiting Intergration Officer, MAJ Phillip Buckler and he is here to talk about in career in the U.S. Army as a General Dentist (63A).



Packed inside the episode listeners get to hear about MAJ Buckler's early childhood years growing up in Portland, Oregon, to moving to the other side of the U.S. to attend the University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan. While at the university MAJ Buckler took advantage of the U.S. Army's Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) (http://www.goarmy.com/hpsp) and earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS). If you listen in MAJ Buckler informs us that his father was one of the first recipients of the HPSP.



MAJ Buckler would go on to detail completing the1-Year Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency at Fort Sill, Oklahoma in 2011. In 2011 MAJ Buckler would deploy with the "Bulldog" Brigade Combat Team (BCT) of the 1st Armored Division. MAJ Buckler would later he would be honorably discharged after completing his term of service at Fort Bliss. Once out of the service, MAJ Buckler would be the Lead Associate at Picasso Smiles in East El Paso, TX where he practiced Dentistry for 3 years.



In 2018, MAJ Buckler would re-enter the Army and in 2021 land at Fort Knox, KY where currently works for the U.S. Army Medical & Chaplain Recruiting Brigade. Throughout his Army career MAJ Buckler has served as the Officer in Charge of the East Bliss Dental Clinic, Occupational Safety Officer, and Continuing Education Officer at the Fort Bliss DENTAC and is scheduled to begin the Army’s 2-Year AEGD residency in July 2025.



Press play and listen to the story of U.S. Army Dental Corps MAJ Philip Buckler.



