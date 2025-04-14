Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP22: Protection (Left of the Bang Miniseries 07) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85930" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta shares the sixth episode in a miniseries called Left of the Bang from our Scorpion team Observer, Coach, Trainers. The series highlights how to better prepare each war fighting function for some of the challenges seen at the National Training Center. Maj. Steven Pyles, Capt. Bennett Johnson, Capt. Joe Figueroa, and Maj. Mario Malpica discuss the protection warfighting function. They describe common problems and trends, understanding equipment, integration and how Brigades can best prepare for coming the National Training Center from the perspectives Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive material (CBRNE), Engineer and Air Defense.



Recommended Resources:



FM 3-11 (May 2019) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Operations – Audio Book

https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog-ws/view/FM-3-11-Audiobook/index.html



ATP 3-11.32 (January 2024) Multi-Service Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Protection – (CAC Required)

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_c/ARN40099-ATP_3-11.32-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 3-11.36 (September 2018) Multi-Service Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Planning

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_c/ARN13023-ATP_3-11.36-000-WEB-1.pdf



GTA 03-06-008 (June 2023) CBRN Warning and Reporting System

https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog



ATP 3-37 (April 2023) Multi-Service Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for Air and Missile Defense

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_d/ARN37833-ATP_3-01.15-000-WEB-1.pdf - CAC Required



ATP 3-01.8 (July 2016) Techniques for Combined Arms and Air Defense

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN2446-ATP_3-01.8-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 3-01.18 (August 2017) Stinger Team Techniques

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_d/pdf/ARN5334_ATP%203-01x18%20final%20web%20fix7Sep.pdf



TC 3-01.18 (October 2017) Stinger Team Gunnery Program

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_d/pdf/web/ARN5619_TC%203-01x18%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf



CALL Handbook NO 18-16 (April 2018) Maneuver Leaders Guide to Stingers

https://api.army.mil/e2/c/downloads/2023/01/19/18849503/18-16-maneuver-leader-s-guide-to-stinger-handbook-apr-18-public.pdf



To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.

Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at

Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts

Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify

Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

Operations Group milsuite page

https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)



We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.



Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC

https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc



Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:

https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group



“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.

Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt