    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP22: Protection (Left of the Bang Miniseries 07) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta shares the sixth episode in a miniseries called Left of the Bang from our Scorpion team Observer, Coach, Trainers. The series highlights how to better prepare each war fighting function for some of the challenges seen at the National Training Center. Maj. Steven Pyles, Capt. Bennett Johnson, Capt. Joe Figueroa, and Maj. Mario Malpica discuss the protection warfighting function. They describe common problems and trends, understanding equipment, integration and how Brigades can best prepare for coming the National Training Center from the perspectives Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive material (CBRNE), Engineer and Air Defense.

    Recommended Resources:

    FM 3-11 (May 2019) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Operations – Audio Book
    https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog-ws/view/FM-3-11-Audiobook/index.html

    ATP 3-11.32 (January 2024) Multi-Service Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Protection – (CAC Required)
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_c/ARN40099-ATP_3-11.32-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ATP 3-11.36 (September 2018) Multi-Service Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Planning
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_c/ARN13023-ATP_3-11.36-000-WEB-1.pdf

    GTA 03-06-008 (June 2023) CBRN Warning and Reporting System
    https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog

    ATP 3-37 (April 2023) Multi-Service Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for Air and Missile Defense
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_d/ARN37833-ATP_3-01.15-000-WEB-1.pdf - CAC Required

    ATP 3-01.8 (July 2016) Techniques for Combined Arms and Air Defense
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN2446-ATP_3-01.8-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ATP 3-01.18 (August 2017) Stinger Team Techniques
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_d/pdf/ARN5334_ATP%203-01x18%20final%20web%20fix7Sep.pdf

    TC 3-01.18 (October 2017) Stinger Team Gunnery Program
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_d/pdf/web/ARN5619_TC%203-01x18%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf

    CALL Handbook NO 18-16 (April 2018) Maneuver Leaders Guide to Stingers
    https://api.army.mil/e2/c/downloads/2023/01/19/18849503/18-16-maneuver-leader-s-guide-to-stinger-handbook-apr-18-public.pdf

    To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.
    Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
    Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
    Operations Group milsuite page
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.

    Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
    https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc

    Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
    https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group

    “Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.
    Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt

