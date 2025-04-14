The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 5: Duty. Honor. Country. A Leader Among Leaders Feat. Medical and Chaplain Recruiting Brigade Commander, (COL) Katrina E. Walters

Episode 5: Duty. Honor. Country. A Leader Among Leaders Feat. Medical and Chaplain Recruiting Brigade Commander, (COL) Katrina E. Walters



The AMEDD Effect had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Medical and Chaplain Recruiting Brigade Commander, (COL) Katrina E. Walters about her career in the U.S. Army. Before we got into COL Walters story, I wanted to acknowledge that March is “Women’s History Month” and give COL Walters the opportunity to recognize women who have done amazing things in the U.S. Army.



COL Walters would go on to talk about knowing from a young age that she wanted to work in the medical field from a very young age. With a father in the Navy COL Walters grew up a “military brat” and traveled from different duty locations. While in high school COL Walters would begin to explore how she could attend college for medical school and stumbled upon the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.



COL Walter applied and was accepted to attend the Academy. In 1998 COL Walters graduates and commissioned into the U.S. Army and begin the process to earn her Doctorate of Medicine from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in 2002 and was commissioned as a Captain in the Medical Corps. She holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.



Throughout the years COL Walters would be assigned to Command Surgeon, United States Army Recruiting Command; Deputy Commander for Clinical Services for Weed Army Community Hospital, Fort Irwin, California; Department Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine for Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC), Fort Hood, Texas; Family Medicine Obstetrics Fellowship Program Director, CRDAMC, Fort Hood, Texas; Officer in Charge, Evans Family Medicine Clinic, Fort Carson, Colorado; Chief, Primary Care and Community Medicine, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Officer in Charge, Consolidated Aid Station Rustamiyah, while assigned to the 2nd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom 06-08; Staff Family Physician, USA MEDDAC, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



COL Walters is currently the Medical and Chaplain Recruiting Brigade Commander at Fort Knox, KY. The overall mission is to recruit highly qualified and motivated healthcare professionals, chaplains, warrant officers, and special operators to serve as Soldiers.



Press play and listen to the story of a leader among leaders in the U.S. Army.



