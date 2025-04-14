In This News In One:
Approximately 40 nations and 300 personnel participated in the African Land Forces Summit 2025, or ALFS 25, in Accra, Ghana.
(U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 09:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85926
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110929524.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, African Land Forces Summit 2025 Closing - News In One April 16, 2025, by SSG Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.