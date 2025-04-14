Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Land Forces Summit 2025 Closing - News In One April 16, 2025

    ACCRA, GHANA

    04.10.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This News In One:

    Approximately 40 nations and 300 personnel participated in the African Land Forces Summit 2025, or ALFS 25, in Accra, Ghana.

    (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 09:03
    This work, African Land Forces Summit 2025 Closing - News In One April 16, 2025, by SSG Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    stronger together
    ALFS
    Republic of Ghana (Ghana)

