250416-N-LD903-1003 NAPLES, Italy (April 16, 2025) Radio spot highlighting NSA Naples housing warehouse's lead time policy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 08:26
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85923
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110929442.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Warehouse Lead Time, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.