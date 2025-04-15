On This Pacific Pulse: In Guam, The U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with Guam Fire Rescue and the U.S. Navy, have increased search efforts for a 58-year-old boater whose 14-foot skiff, failed to return as scheduled. In Hawaii, Fellows representing 60 countries visited INDOPACOM headquarters in Honolulu to discuss foreign partner engagements and relations across the Indo-Pacific. And in the Philippines, As part of Exercise Balikatan 25, Philippine and U.S. service members delivered essential school supplies and technology to Dagupan Elementary School, which will support teachers and students in their mission of education.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 20:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85879
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110928783.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 15, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.