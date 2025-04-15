Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 15, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.13.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On This Pacific Pulse: In Guam, The U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with Guam Fire Rescue and the U.S. Navy, have increased search efforts for a 58-year-old boater whose 14-foot skiff, failed to return as scheduled. In Hawaii, Fellows representing 60 countries visited INDOPACOM headquarters in Honolulu to discuss foreign partner engagements and relations across the Indo-Pacific. And in the Philippines, As part of Exercise Balikatan 25, Philippine and U.S. service members delivered essential school supplies and technology to Dagupan Elementary School, which will support teachers and students in their mission of education.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 20:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    TAGS

    Hawaii
    pacific pulse
    Guam, Philippines

