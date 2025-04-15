Pacific Pulse: April 15, 2025

On This Pacific Pulse: In Guam, The U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with Guam Fire Rescue and the U.S. Navy, have increased search efforts for a 58-year-old boater whose 14-foot skiff, failed to return as scheduled. In Hawaii, Fellows representing 60 countries visited INDOPACOM headquarters in Honolulu to discuss foreign partner engagements and relations across the Indo-Pacific. And in the Philippines, As part of Exercise Balikatan 25, Philippine and U.S. service members delivered essential school supplies and technology to Dagupan Elementary School, which will support teachers and students in their mission of education.