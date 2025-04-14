The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 4 U.S. Army Nurse Corps Feat. Brigade Deputy Commanding Officer COL LaToyna Walker

Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medical Opportunities. Episode 4: U.S. Army Nurse Corps features Deputy Commanding Officer/Chief Nurse, United States Army Medical Recruiting Brigade, Col. LaTonya Walker. Packed inside this episode is a journey through the life of Col. Walker inside and outside of the U.S. Army. We start off by talking about her early years living in Louisville to making the decision to join the U.S. Army on the buddy system with her friend. This would be the spark that jump started her Army career. After spending time in the U.S. Army Col. Walker would return to Louisville and begin attending college in Spaulding University for Nursing. After completing Nursing school Col. Walker would go on to join the Army Medical Department where her journey in the medical field would begin and she would become named “Super Nurse Number 3”. Col. Walker talks about working at various military hospitals, being deployed, and gaining a lot of experience in the Nursing field Col. Walker is now the Deputy Commanding Officer/Chief Nurse, United States Army Medical Recruiting Brigade. Press play and check out the amazing story of a 40-year journey in the U.S. Army. Music Provided By: Sunrise by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com (https://www.free-stock-music.com/)











