Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 4 U.S. Army Nurse Corps Feat. Brigade Deputy Commanding Officer COL LaToyna Walker

    The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 4 U.S. Army Nurse Corps Feat. Brigade Deputy Commanding Officer COL LaToyna Walker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Audio by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medical Opportunities. Episode 4: U.S. Army Nurse Corps features Deputy Commanding Officer/Chief Nurse, United States Army Medical Recruiting Brigade, Col. LaTonya Walker. Packed inside this episode is a journey through the life of Col. Walker inside and outside of the U.S. Army. We start off by talking about her early years living in Louisville to making the decision to join the U.S. Army on the buddy system with her friend. This would be the spark that jump started her Army career. After spending time in the U.S. Army Col. Walker would return to Louisville and begin attending college in Spaulding University for Nursing. After completing Nursing school Col. Walker would go on to join the Army Medical Department where her journey in the medical field would begin and she would become named “Super Nurse Number 3”. Col. Walker talks about working at various military hospitals, being deployed, and gaining a lot of experience in the Nursing field Col. Walker is now the Deputy Commanding Officer/Chief Nurse, United States Army Medical Recruiting Brigade. Press play and check out the amazing story of a 40-year journey in the U.S. Army. Music Provided By: Sunrise by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com (https://www.free-stock-music.com/)





    Winter by Alex-Productions | https://onsound.eu/


    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com


    Creative Commons / Attribution 3.0 Unported License (CC BY 3.0)


    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US Reels Tutorial by Alex-Productions | https://onsound.eu/


    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com


    Creative Commons / Attribution 3.0 Unported License (CC BY 3.0)


    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US


    For more information visit the following websites: www.goarmy.com/amedd www.goarmy.com/hpsp www.goarmy.com/chaplain Follow us on Social Media: IG: @3rdmrb:


    • @theameddeffect

    • @nccrteam


    Facebook:


    • 3rd MRBn Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/3rd.MRB/)

    • (North Central Chaplain Recruiting, Chicago, IL) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NCCRTEAM)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:06
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85865
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110927594.mp3
    Length: 01:18:05
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 4 U.S. Army Nurse Corps Feat. Brigade Deputy Commanding Officer COL LaToyna Walker, by Willie Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nurse Corps
    Medical Recruiting
    Nurse Corps Officer
    AMEDD Effect podcast
    Brigade DCO
    COL LaToyna Walker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download