The AMEDD Effect Podcast | Episode 3: Religious Leadership in the U.S. Army Feat. Chaplain Richard O. Schultz

Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medical Opportunities.



Episode 3: Religious Leadership in the U.S. Army features Chaplain (MAJ) Richard O. Schultz, Deputy Chief and Operations Chaplain for the Chaplain Recruiting Division under the United States Army Medical Recruiting Brigade. During this episode CH Schultz took us back to his childhood in Florida from playing high school football to having figures in his life that would guide him to seek a career in ministry. This would eventually lead CH Schultz to Concordia University Wisconsin where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Pastoral Ministry with a minor in Education.



After school and gaining his Master of Divinity degree from Concordia Seminary St. Louis, MO, CH Schultz would spend the next 13 years serving in civilian pastoral ministry. In 2005 CH Schultz joined the Army Reserve as a U.S. Army Chaplain where after schooling he would be assigned to the 467th Combat Operational Stress Control Detachment in Madison, WI.



While speaking with CH Schultz he detailed what life was like as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army from deploying overseas to Kuwait, working in the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion in Green Bay, WI, serving as the Operations Officer for the United States Army Chaplain Center and School and later becoming the United States Army Institute for Religious Leadership from 2021 to 2022., to his current position with the United States Army Medical Recruiting Brigade.



Sunrise by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com (https://www.free-stock-music.com/)