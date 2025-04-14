The AMEDD Effect Podcast: | Episode 2: U.S. Army Chaplaincy Feat. Chaplain Christie Torres

Welcome back to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the cause and effects of Army Medical Opportunities.



On Episode 2: The Army Medical Department we had the opportunity to sit down with 3rd Medical Recruiting Chaplain (CPT) Christie Torres to gain insight on U.S. Army Chaplaincy along with the opportunities available for those who are called to serve.



CH Torres talked about the early stages of her career in the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Officer, going overseas on deployment, and returning home to serve the nation in a different capacity, an Army Chaplain.



We discuss the requirements, required education, and training Chaplains must have along with a lot more information on Army Chaplaincy.



