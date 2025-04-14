The AMEDD Effect Podcast | The Army Medical Department Feat. LTC Christopher Remillard

Welcome to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the causes and effects of Army Medical Opportunities.
On Episode 1: The Army Medical Department we had the opportunity to sit down with 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion Commander, LTC Christopher Remillard to discuss what the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) is along with the different opportunities available for those seeking a career in the medical field.
LTC Remillard broke down his journey through the U.S. Army, the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) and how it is beneficial for those looking to launch their medical career with zero to little debt, the student loan repayment program, the process from being a college student to commissioning in the Army, and a whole lot more.
For more information visit the following websites:
www.goarmy.com/amedd
www.goarmy.com/hpsp
www.goarmy.com/chaplain
Music Provided By:
Sunrise by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|85862
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110927558.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:52
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
