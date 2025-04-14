Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The AMEDD Effect Podcast | The Army Medical Department Feat. LTC Christopher Remillard

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Audio by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    Welcome to The AMEDD Effect Podcast where we discuss the causes and effects of Army Medical Opportunities.

    On Episode 1: The Army Medical Department we had the opportunity to sit down with 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion Commander, LTC Christopher Remillard to discuss what the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) is along with the different opportunities available for those seeking a career in the medical field.

    LTC Remillard broke down his journey through the U.S. Army, the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) and how it is beneficial for those looking to launch their medical career with zero to little debt, the student loan repayment program, the process from being a college student to commissioning in the Army, and a whole lot more.

    For more information visit the following websites:

    www.goarmy.com/amedd
    www.goarmy.com/hpsp
    www.goarmy.com/chaplain

    Music Provided By:

    Sunrise by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:06
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85862
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110927558.mp3
    Length: 00:35:52
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The AMEDD Effect Podcast | The Army Medical Department Feat. LTC Christopher Remillard, by Willie Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Health Professions Scholarship Program
    AMEDD Effect podcast
    3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

