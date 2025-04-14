The LOGSTAT: Company Command – Reserves Vs. Active

Episode #3: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Ulysses Laman, a Reserve Officer from California, to discuss the challenges of company command from both a Reserve and Active-Duty perspective. Through their discussions they are able to provide some great tips and tricks for future company commanders from their previous experiences.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 08:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|85856
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110927116.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:05
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
