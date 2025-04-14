Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: Company Command – Reserves Vs. Active

    04.15.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #3: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Ulysses Laman, a Reserve Officer from California, to discuss the challenges of company command from both a Reserve and Active-Duty perspective. Through their discussions they are able to provide some great tips and tricks for future company commanders from their previous experiences.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 08:48
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:29:05
    This work, The LOGSTAT: Company Command – Reserves Vs. Active, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

