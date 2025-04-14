The LOGSTAT: Company Command – Reserves Vs. Active

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85856" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode #3: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Ulysses Laman, a Reserve Officer from California, to discuss the challenges of company command from both a Reserve and Active-Duty perspective. Through their discussions they are able to provide some great tips and tricks for future company commanders from their previous experiences.