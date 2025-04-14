NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 15, 2025) Pre-recorded bit promotes the Month of the Military Child at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 08:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85852
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110927102.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.