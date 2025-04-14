Personnel Matters, episode 2, Enlisted Assignments

Personnel Matters, Episode 2, Enlisted Assignments

AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at Air Force’s Personnel Center and how they support you. This episode highlights the enlisted assignment program and processes.

Have a question, comment, or topic idea? E-mail us at: afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil. You can reach the Total Force Service Center 24/7 at 800-525-0102

Additional information on the topics and programs discussed in this episode of Personnel Matters are available at the links below. Some links may require CAC or username/login to access.

AFPC website: afpc.af.mil

Assignment Preferences: vmpf.us.af.mil/

Assignment Management System: ams.us.af.mil/AMSNet40/Default.aspx?iss=https%3A%2F%2Faf.okta.mil

Talent Marketplace: myvector.us.af.mil/myvector/Talentmarketplace/Home

Enlisted Assignment Swap Guide: myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/view-file?id=06983000000ZDVYAA4

EFMP: daffamilyvector.us.af.mil/membersite/

Enlisted Professional Development: myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/knowledge-detail?pid=kA0t0000000LI1wCAG

Mentorship Opportunities: myvector.us.af.mil/MyConnections/Home

Air and Space Force Civilian Employee Assistance Program: afpc.af.mil/Military-and-Family/Personal-and-Work-Life/