    Personnel Matters, episode 2, Enlisted Assignments

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Audio by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Personnel Matters, Episode 2, Enlisted Assignments
    AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at Air Force’s Personnel Center and how they support you. This episode highlights the enlisted assignment program and processes.
    Have a question, comment, or topic idea? E-mail us at: afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil. You can reach the Total Force Service Center 24/7 at 800-525-0102
    Additional information on the topics and programs discussed in this episode of Personnel Matters are available at the links below. Some links may require CAC or username/login to access.
    AFPC website: afpc.af.mil
    Assignment Preferences: vmpf.us.af.mil/
    Assignment Management System: ams.us.af.mil/AMSNet40/Default.aspx?iss=https%3A%2F%2Faf.okta.mil
    Talent Marketplace: myvector.us.af.mil/myvector/Talentmarketplace/Home
    Enlisted Assignment Swap Guide: myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/view-file?id=06983000000ZDVYAA4
    EFMP: daffamilyvector.us.af.mil/membersite/
    Enlisted Professional Development: myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/knowledge-detail?pid=kA0t0000000LI1wCAG
    Mentorship Opportunities: myvector.us.af.mil/MyConnections/Home
    Air and Space Force Civilian Employee Assistance Program: afpc.af.mil/Military-and-Family/Personal-and-Work-Life/

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 16:47
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85833
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110925411.mp3
    Length: 00:10:29
    Location: US
    AFPC
    Enlisted Aircrew
    Personnel Matters

