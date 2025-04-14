Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 22: Modernizing with Purpose: How NAVWAR Is Empowering People, Not Just Upgrading Tech

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 22: Modernizing with Purpose: How NAVWAR Is Empowering People, Not Just Upgrading Tech

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Audio by Kara McDermott and Ramon Go

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie, we sit down with NAVWAR’s Command Information Officer, Ben Motten, to explore what it really means to modernize with purpose. This isn’t just a tech upgrade—it’s a people-first, mission-aligned transformation.

    Tune in to hear how his team is cutting through legacy red tape, driving smarter processes, and answering the big question: Are we winning? From secure access with Flank Speed to building a digitally confident workforce, this episode breaks down the metrics, mindset, and modern tools behind NAVWAR’s tech evolution.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 11:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85832
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110925245.mp3
    Length: 00:17:30
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 67
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 22: Modernizing with Purpose: How NAVWAR Is Empowering People, Not Just Upgrading Tech, by Kara McDermott and Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download