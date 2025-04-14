Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 22: Modernizing with Purpose: How NAVWAR Is Empowering People, Not Just Upgrading Tech

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85832" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie, we sit down with NAVWAR’s Command Information Officer, Ben Motten, to explore what it really means to modernize with purpose. This isn’t just a tech upgrade—it’s a people-first, mission-aligned transformation.



Tune in to hear how his team is cutting through legacy red tape, driving smarter processes, and answering the big question: Are we winning? From secure access with Flank Speed to building a digitally confident workforce, this episode breaks down the metrics, mindset, and modern tools behind NAVWAR’s tech evolution.