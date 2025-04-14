Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 22: Modernizing with Purpose: How NAVWAR Is Empowering People, Not Just Upgrading Tech

In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie, we sit down with NAVWAR’s Command Information Officer, Ben Motten, to explore what it really means to modernize with purpose. This isn’t just a tech upgrade—it’s a people-first, mission-aligned transformation.
Tune in to hear how his team is cutting through legacy red tape, driving smarter processes, and answering the big question: Are we winning? From secure access with Flank Speed to building a digitally confident workforce, this episode breaks down the metrics, mindset, and modern tools behind NAVWAR’s tech evolution.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 11:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85832
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110925245.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:30
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|67
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
