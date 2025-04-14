Military OneSource Podcast — Spouses Grow Together in a Collaborative Workspace

Learn about the Spouses Professional Reach Innovation Inspiration Networking Gateway (SPRIING), a collaborative workspace that provides spouses with essential career support and resources. Hear stories from military spouses who share how this initiative has increased their confidence, grown their network and advanced their careers. And discover how SPRIING is more than just a place to grow professionally — it's also a lifeline for mental health, connection and overcoming isolation.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Integrated Prevention and Response Director Keith Burgess and military spouses Kristen Johnson, Alicia Meiers and Josie Jones at Travis Air Force Base in California. They discuss how the SPRIING space and the team that nurtured its development create a supportive environment where military spouses feel empowered, connected and heard.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



