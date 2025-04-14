Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORPS TALK: After Helene - Restoring Claytor Lake Together (E11, S04)

    DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    As Hurricane Helene swept through the southeastern United States in late September 2025, it left behind widespread destruction, particularly in Southwest Virginia. Two of the hardest-hit areas in Virginia were the City of Damascus and Claytor Lake in Dublin due to extreme flooding of both the New and Holston Rivers.

    Hosts James Walker and LTC Tony Funkhouser traveled to Claytor Lake after the Debris Removal operation to sit down with the key leaders from the local, state, and federal levels who spearheaded the massive recovery operation and recorded this season finale episode of the Corps Talk podcast.

    Watch or listen to this episode to discover how disaster response transitions from local public safety and first responders to state elements such as the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and ultimately to federal agencies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and FEMA. The guests explain the timeline of operations, from initial emergency assessments to long-term environmental recovery, and the logistical challenges associated with such large-scale debris removal operations.

    Featured Guests:

    Aaron Jones – PRT Mission Manager, USACE - Baltimore District
    Dave Dobyns – Board of Directors, FOCL
    Ben Porter – Emergency Management Specialist, USACE - Norfolk District
    Brody Havens – Park Manager, Claytor Lake State Park

    Whether you're simply curious about how emergency response works, passionate about environmental restoration, or interested in how real-world interagency disaster response operations might affect you and your family during a large-scale emergency, this episode offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at a community-driven recovery effort that you won't want to miss.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 07:37
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85828
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110924788.mp3
    Length: 01:00:12
    Location: DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USACE
    Emergency response
    Dublin
    Damascus
    HELENE24
    Hurricane Helene 2024

