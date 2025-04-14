250404-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 4, 2025) Radio spot highlighting the benefits and power of volunteer service in the NSA Naples area. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 05:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85825
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110924711.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Power of Volunteering, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.