    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Power of Volunteering

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.04.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    250404-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 4, 2025) Radio spot highlighting the benefits and power of volunteer service in the NSA Naples area. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 05:25
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Naples
    Volunteering

