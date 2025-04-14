Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Dance Lessons

    Radio Spot - Dance Lessons

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.13.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot on the free dance lessons at Armstrong's Club, building 1036 on Vogelweh Housing, every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 07:27
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85822
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110924640.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Dance Lessons, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Radio
    Dance
    KMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download