Radio Spot - Dance Lessons

This is a 30-second radio spot on the free dance lessons at Armstrong's Club, building 1036 on Vogelweh Housing, every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 07:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
