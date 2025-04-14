Afternoon Alibi with Khatija Robinson

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 10, 2025) An interview with Khatija Robinson, program coordinator at University of Maryland Global Campus on Naval Air Station Sigonella, to talk about summer courses, dual enrollment, purple up, graduation ceremony, and office hours and how to get ahold of them. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 03:58
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85819
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110924591.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:40
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
