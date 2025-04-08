Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman Happenings - Month of the Military Child commercial

    Holloman Happenings - Month of the Military Child commercial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Alfred Rosales, 49th Wing deputy commander, talks about the importance of the children of service members in a radio commercial for Month of the Military Child recorded at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 2, 2025. The Month of the Military Child was established in 1986 to honor the contributions and sacrifices of military families and their children. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 17:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85816
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110921545.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Happenings - Month of the Military Child commercial, by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    Month of the Military Child
    49th Wing
    Radio Ad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download