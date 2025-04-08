Holloman Happenings - Month of the Military Child commercial

U.S. Air Force Col. Alfred Rosales, 49th Wing deputy commander, talks about the importance of the children of service members in a radio commercial for Month of the Military Child recorded at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 2, 2025. The Month of the Military Child was established in 1986 to honor the contributions and sacrifices of military families and their children. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 17:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85816
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110921545.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
