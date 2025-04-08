Afternoon Alibi with Lt. Lluvia Rodriguez

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 11, 2025) An interview with Lt. Lluvia Rodriguez, Victim Legal Console (VLC), Naval Air Station Sigonella, discusses what a VLC is, how VLC's work with SAPR, who is eligible for help, why someone should talk to a VLC, and how to get in contact with a VLC. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
