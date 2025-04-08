NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 7, 2025) An interview with Mr. Giuseppe Licari, registered Life Coach at Health Promotions and Wellness Sigonella, to talk about reproductive wellness, 5 steps to become emotional independent, and upcoming events for Health Promotions. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 13:03
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85812
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110920375.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:33
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Giuseppe Licari, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.