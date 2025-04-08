AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano WIC Overseas

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the importance of the Women, Infant, Children Overseas program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. WIC serves 51 percent of all infants born in the United States and is one of the most successful federally funded nutritional programs in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)