    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano WIC Overseas

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.11.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the importance of the Women, Infant, Children Overseas program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. WIC serves 51 percent of all infants born in the United States and is one of the most successful federally funded nutritional programs in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 10:06
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85809
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110919475.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31st Figthter Wing, 31 FW, Aviano Air Base, WIC, WIC Overseas, Family care

