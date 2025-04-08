AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st Fighter Wing holds Wyvern Warfighter Week

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing’s first Wyvern Warfighter week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 8-10, 2025. The week's events included a Beddown Leadership Course, warfighter panels, uniform inspections, and a flightline run, all designed to sharpen the core principles of the warfighter mindset and solidify Wyvern Nation's identity as combat-ready Airmen prepared to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
