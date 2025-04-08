Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st Fighter Wing holds Wyvern Warfighter Week

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.11.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing’s first Wyvern Warfighter week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 8-10, 2025. The week's events included a Beddown Leadership Course, warfighter panels, uniform inspections, and a flightline run, all designed to sharpen the core principles of the warfighter mindset and solidify Wyvern Nation's identity as combat-ready Airmen prepared to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st Fighter Wing holds Wyvern Warfighter Week, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st FW, Warfighter, Wyvern Nation, Warrior Ethos, Radio News, Italy

