    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st CONS implements AI into Workflow

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.11.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Contracting Squadron’s implementation of artificial intelligence into their everyday operations on Aviano Air Base, Italy. The AI will enhance the squadron’s capabilities in market research and requirement matching, innovating to save time while enhancing proficiency providing further data to make critical decisions in today’s high stakes security environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 10:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Artificial Intelligence, 31st CONS, Radio News, Italy, AFN Aviano, Innovation

