AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st CONS implements AI into Workflow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85804" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Contracting Squadron’s implementation of artificial intelligence into their everyday operations on Aviano Air Base, Italy. The AI will enhance the squadron’s capabilities in market research and requirement matching, innovating to save time while enhancing proficiency providing further data to make critical decisions in today’s high stakes security environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)