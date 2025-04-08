250409-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 9, 2025) Radio spot highlighting helmet safety onboard Naval Support Activity Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 07:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Helmet Safety on Base, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
