    Warhawk Podcast - S2E1- Inside the DLIELC Mission

    Warhawk Podcast - S2E1- Inside the DLIELC Mission

    04.07.2025

    Audio by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    We are kicking off Season 2 of the Warhawk Podcast with two instructors from the Defense Language Institute English Language Center (DLIELC) to get an inside look at what it’s like to teach at one of the military’s premier language schools. We explore how these instructors support the mission to provide worldwide English language training and cultural immersion—helping U.S. military and international partners communicate effectively in support of Department of Defense and Security Cooperation objectives. They also share their personal experiences and how they describe the impact they have on students from around the world.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 19:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:49:20
    security cooperation
    DLIELC
    37TRW
    Warhawk Podcast

