    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 28 - SrA Delaney Smith

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Lt Rogers sits down for a spotlight episode on one of our all-star 122nd Fighter Wing crew chiefs, Senior Airman Delaney Smith.

    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 13:33
    podcast
    Indiana
    Fort Wayne
    blacksnakes
    122nd Figher Wing
    blacksnake bytes

