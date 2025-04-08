Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 28 - SrA Delaney Smith

Lt Rogers sits down for a spotlight episode on one of our all-star 122nd Fighter Wing crew chiefs, Senior Airman Delaney Smith.
|04.10.2025
|04.10.2025 13:33
|Newscasts
|85773
|2504/DOD_110917316.mp3
|00:12:09
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|1
|0
|0
