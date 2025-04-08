NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (April 9, 2025) AFN Rota radio spot spreading awareness of how to keep updated on Naval Hospital Rota's information through Facebook and Instagram. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota C. Nack)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 03:08
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85772
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110917179.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Radio Spot: Naval Hospital Rota social media, by PO2 Dakota Nack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.