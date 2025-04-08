Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: Sharing the burden: How Poland and Germany are shifting the dial on European defence expenditure

    NATO Review: Sharing the burden: How Poland and Germany are shifting the dial on European defence expenditure

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    04.10.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    The defence posture of NATO member countries, which had already dramatically shifted after 2014, was accelerated irreversibly in 2022 with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The trend of boosting defence spending has been witnessed across the Alliance, however, it has been especially strong in the countries closer to NATO’s eastern flank, as Europe has recognised its obligation to share more fairly the financial burden of defending itself. Within this new paradigm, Poland and Germany represent two examples of European countries who are stepping up to this challenge by securing significant defence funding in different yet equally effective ways.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 12:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85771
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110917178.mp3
    Length: 00:13:13
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    NATO OTAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download