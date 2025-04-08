Radio Spot - Yoga Chakra Flow Course

This is a 30-second spot on the Yoga Chakra Flow Course hosted by Army Family and MWR at the Mountaineer, building 8826 on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 2 through May 16, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)