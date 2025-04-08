Morning Joe with the CO

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Apr. 10, 2025) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain commanding officer Capt. Teague Suarez and Fleet and Family Support Center Director Laura Davis, discussed ongoing and new programs from FFSC and upcoming events taking place in April for Month of the Military Child, Apr. 10, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)