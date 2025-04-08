Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Joe with the CO

    SPAIN

    04.09.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Apr. 10, 2025) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain commanding officer Capt. Teague Suarez and Fleet and Family Support Center Director Laura Davis, discussed ongoing and new programs from FFSC and upcoming events taking place in April for Month of the Military Child, Apr. 10, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 04:24
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:41:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Joe with the CO, by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet and Family
    Military Family

