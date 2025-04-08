Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides welcome remarks at installation Month of the Military Child event

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides opening remarks April 4, 2025, in building 905 for the Family Movie Night event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The movie night was a Fort McCoy Month of the Military Child event where more than 100 people participated to watch a movie, play games, and enjoy a free meal of pizza. The overall event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The family friendly event has grown over the last several years and this year was moved to a larger building to accommodate all the attendees. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2025 15:34
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 85748
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110915045.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army Family & MWR
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Month of the Military Child (MOTMC)

