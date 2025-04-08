Fort McCoy DFMWR director provides comments during MOMC event at installation

Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) Director Scott Abell provides opening comments April 4, 2025, during Family Movie Night in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Abell and the Fort McCoy DFMWR team organized the event in observance of April as Month of the Military Child. More than 100 people participated to watch a movie, play games, and enjoy a free meal of pizza. The family friendly event has grown over the last several years and this year was moved to a larger building to accommodate all the attendees. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
