Radio Spot - Click 2 Go

A 30-second radio spot advertising Click 2 Go, for online ordering and pickup services at the Commissary. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|04.09.2025
|04.10.2025 08:56
|Recording
|85737
|2504/DOD_110914141.mp3
|00:00:30
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|4
|0
|0
